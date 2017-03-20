Manor F1 is selling off its (intriguing) assets…

Due to financial reasons, Manor F1 will not be competing in this year’s Formula One World Championship. As a result of this, the team, originally owned by Just Racing Services Limited, has a number of assets that it now needs to get rid of. It will be doing so though an auction that will be held soon.

The auction includes the following items as listed on Gordon Brothers‘ website:

Four Manor Racing Formula 1 rolling chassis show cars (2015/2016)

2017 Manor Formula 1 wind tunnel model (6:1)

Pit lane equipment

Manor racing drivers and race team clothing & general merchandise

Test jigs, engineering & inspection equipment

Large quantity of consumables

Five Formula 1 car steering wheels

2014/2015/2016 car parts to include three tubs, over 200 wheel rims, tyres, nosecones, panels, engine covers, rear wings etc.

Two pop-up trailers and hospitality trailer

Gazebos, banner boards, flight cases & freight cages

Office furniture and I.T.

The assets listed above are undoubtedly going to be going for a large amount of money considering the team’s participation in the most expensive motorsport in the world. We’ve not sure who the potential customer might be, but they would certainly have to have a strong love for the sport if they’re even considering purchasing assets from an unsuccessful team.

The rolling chassis, however, could appeal to private racers or collectors to use at leisure. Those pop-up trailers could also be re-purposed…