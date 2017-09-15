McLaren drops Honda engines for Renault power

McLaren’s Formula One team has been struggling ever since it entered the competition with its Honda-powered engines. But now Renault Sport Racing has announced that it will supply engines to McLaren Racing in a new three-year partnership, after concluding its relationship with Toro Rosso.

McLaren states that its reason for swapping suppliers is “evident”, explaining that it sees confidence in Renault’s ability to produce a championship-winning engine for both its own and customer teams. The last time a Renault-powered car won the championship was in 2013, when Sebastian Vettel took the crown in a Red Bull RB9.

“This is a strategic decision for Renault Sport Racing. It is the first time that Renault will work with McLaren and we are proud to have reached an agreement with an organisation that has such a rich Formula 1 history,” said president of Renault Sport Racing, Jérôme Stoll.

In addition, Renault Sport Racing has confirmed that Carlos Sainz will be driving for the French manufacturer in the upcoming season. Since his debut in 2015, the 23-year old has competed in 53 Formula One races with 100 points under his belt.

Sainz comes to the team from Toro Rosso, and it seems likely he will replace Joylon Palmer at McLaren.