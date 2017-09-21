McLaren’s new concept has a WEIRD seating position

The folks over at McLaren have designed an extreme new racing car for the upcoming PS4 title, Gran Turismo Sport.

Dubbed the McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, the virtual racer was designed in response to a call from game creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, for automakers to design “visionary GT cars”, and boasts “ultra-advanced active aerodynamic technology”.

While the British automaker stresses that the concept is “not a prototype for any future McLaren model”, it does say that the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo showcases “the kind of car that McLaren could produce beyond 2030”.

And it’s perhaps a good thing we won’t see this in the real world, since the seating position sounds, well, utterly uncomfortable. The driver is positioned not just forward and centrally in the chassis, but lying on their front, with the rest of the car “shrink wrapped” around them.

“From the game player’s point of view, the driving experience in this car will be like nothing else: the amazing glass cockpit and the motorcycle-like driving position – with your head far forward, almost right above the front axle – combine to allow you to see exactly where the apex of the corner is so you can shave vital milliseconds off each lap,” said Rob Melville, design director at McLaren Automotive.

Power comes from what the brand calls a “break-through hybrid drivetrain”. A twin-turbo, 4,0-litre V8 engine drives the rear wheels, while high-output electric motors are housed in each of the front wheel pods. The result is some 846 kW and 1 275 N.m.

Players will be able to choose from three liveries: Performance, Ulterior and Noir.