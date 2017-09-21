Meet the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo…

Super Trofeo is the one-make Lamborghini Huracán race series that takes place in three different regions: North America, Asia and the Middle East. Pictured above is the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo racecar, which will replace the current Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo in this series next season.

Compared to the previous model, the newcomer adopts a redesigned aerodynamic body that matches the downforce of the previous model, but ostensibly enhances efficiency, resistance and straight-line stability. The new body was developed in conjunction with Dallara Engineering, with some help from Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Remaining under the bonnet of the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo is the familiar 5,2-litre FSI V10, which still sends 456 kW to the rear wheels through an X-Trac six-speed sequential gearbox equipped with a triple-disc racing clutch and lightweight flywheel.

Owners of the current Huracán Super Trofeo can also have the aero upgrades applied in order to comply with next year’s specifications.

The new Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo made its debut at an exclusive event in Sant’Agata Bolognese, where it was announced that the Italian automaker had entered a new partnership with Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.

The new model costs €235 000 (about R3 737 000 at today’s exchange rate, excluding tax). Interestingly, this makes it cheaper than a standard rear-wheel-drive Huracán (R4 300 000) here in South Africa.