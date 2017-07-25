Mercedes-Benz ditches DTM … and enters Formula E

Mercedes‑Benz has announced a “strategic repositioning of its motorsport activities”, revealing that it plans to leave DTM at the end of 2018 and enter Formula E.

Earlier this month, BMW also announced that it would join Formula E, with Audi, too, committing to the sport.

Since 2000, the Mercedes-Benz has taken part in 18 continuous seasons of DTM racing. And since the DTM was founded in 1988, there have been 26 racing seasons, with the Stuttgart automaker claiming 10 drivers, 13 team and six manufacturer titles. These included 183 race wins, 128 pole positions and 540 podium finishes.

“Our years in the DTM will always be held high as a major chapter in the motorsport history of Mercedes,” said Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport.

“I want to thank every team member whose fantastic work has helped to make Mercedes-Benz the most successful DTM manufacturer during that time.

“Although leaving is tough for all of us, we will be doing everything during this season and next to make sure we win as many DTM titles as possible before we go. We owe that to our fans and to ourselves.”

Jens Thiemer, vice president for marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars, added that the brand’s “departure from the DTM brings a long-standing motorsport era to a close”.

“We look back with pride on the commitment of our teams, drivers, partners and the many people behind the scenes, who so often made the series a fascinating platform for our customers and for fans of our brand. It is now time to start on a new path,” said Thiemer.

Of course, electric mobility is already of significant strategic importance to the German company, which says “this will only increase in the future”.

“Formula E offers a perfect platform on which to demonstrate the competitiveness of our technology brand EQ in a racing environment, in the area of battery electric powertrains,” a statement said.

Thiemer added that Mercedes-Benz would market “future battery powered electric vehicles using the EQ label”.

“Formula E is a significant step in order to demonstrate the performance of our attractive battery powered electric vehicles, as well as giving an emotional spin to our EQ technology brand through motorsport and marketing.”