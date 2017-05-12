Motorsport dreams for motor mechanic students

Are you currently completing a motor mechanic course at a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college … and are you interested in motorsport? Well, merSETA has announced an exciting partnership with Bateleur Motorsport to launch an imitative that allows students to gain first-hand experience in the field of motorsport engineering.

Mike Schmidt is the team principal and one of the drivers of Bateleur Motorsport and has immense experience in motorsport locally and abroad, and aims to educate the learners during a race weekend, where they will essentially serve as the pit crew and work directly on the racecar. Five top motor mechanic students at a TVET college in the region of the race event will get the opportunity to form part of this exciting project.

Schmidt will compete in the South African Endurance Championship starting at Killarney this Saturday. He will race a NASH MVW3 racecar coincidently designed and built by a TVET and merSETA graduate by the name of Matt Nash. The race programme and participating TVET colleges are as follows:

13 May – Killarney, Cape Town – College of Cape Town;

24 June – East London GP Circuit – Buffalo City College;

19 August – Dezzi Raceway, Port Shepstone – Esayidi College;

14 October – Aldo Scribate, Port Elizabeth – East Cape Midlands College;

29 October – Phakisa Freeway, Welkom – Motheo College;

2 December – Kyalami, Gauteng – Tshwane College;

For more information, contact Paula Schmidt – paula@schmales.co.za