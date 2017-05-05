Porsche 911 GT3 knocks 12 secs off ‘Ring lap-time

We’ve driven the new Porsche 911 GT3, so we know just how quick this machine is. And now, with its racing-derived MA177 engine, the track-focused supercar has clocked a Nürburgring lap time of 7min 12,7sec, some 12,3 seconds faster than its forebear.

“By achieving this time, we have emphatically proven that the new 911 GT3 not only provides the best driving experience, but can also deliver an impressive performance on the Nordschleife,” Frank-Steffen Walliser, vice president motorsport and GT cars at Porsche, stated after the lap.

Andreas Preuninger, director GT product line, added that a few years ago a lap time like this could only be achieved by a thoroughbred track car with racing slicks.

Driven by Lars Kern, the Porsche 911 GT3 was able to achieve this time thanks to its high-revving 368 kW 4,0-litre flat-six engine, PDK transmission, rear-wheel steering and grippy Michelin Sport Cup 2 N1 tyres.

This time puts the 911 GT3 in 11th place on the overall production car list, a mere 0,57 seconds behind the 2010 Dodge Viper SRT-10 ACR. The Porsche 918 Spyder, for the record, returned a time of 6min 57 sec.

We’re waiting in anticipation to see what the 911 GT3 RS and rumoured GT2 will achieve when they finally break cover.

Watch the GT3 lap video below…