Prodrive and Renault set to tackle 2018 World RX

This is the new Renault Mégane RX and it will be developed and built by Banbury-based Prodrive to compete in the 2018 World RX championship.

The Prodrive Mégane will feature a completely custom 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine and will be partly developed and piloted by Guerlain Chicherit, who has quite an extensive Dakar and RX career.

The new car will be revealed at the ninth round in France in September this year before being entered in the 2018 season.

Prodrive expressed excitement about joining the World RX championship as it recognised it to be “the fastest growing motorsport series in the world”, with its net even reaching as far as South Africa.

Both Prodrive and Chicherit have expressed great optimism, but we will find out for sure when they hit the rallycross track next year…