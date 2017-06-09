‘Project Cars 2’ release date revealed…

Following up from the rather successful crowdfunded Project Cars simulation racer from 2015, Bandai Namco has now revealed the release date for Slightly Mad Studio’s Project Cars 2, which will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Project Cars 2 is set to launch globally on 22 September 2017. Three key scenarios will be showcased at the game’s demonstration at E3 later this month; rallycross, road racing and multi-class racing. Project Cars 2 also boasts newly optimised vehicle handling and revamped controls.

The above trailer showcases the sandbox career mode seen in the previous game, which gives players an open path through their motorsport career, allowing them to start in any of the nine designated classes.

A pre-order edition, at the price of R929, has also been revealed, which features the following bonus cars:

2016 Honda Civic Type R (FK2)

2015 Honda 2&4 Concept

1981 Nissan 280ZX IMSA GTX

1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 Group A

In addition, the collectors’ edition version has been detailed. This will feature a 200-page art book, 1:43 scale model of the new McLaren 720S, DLC season pass, eSports Live VIP Pass, sticker sheet and an exclusive steel case with the game inside. This will set you back R 2 699.

There’s also an ultra edition, which is limited to just 1 000 copies. This includes all of the above as well as an exclusive McLaren 720S sketchbook, individually numbered snap-back cap and a signed poster. Local pricing for this has not been released.