Project MX-5: Part 18 (General maintenance)

The 2017 race season is almost upon us and Project MX-5 hasn’t been driven in anger since late last year when we visited Killarney Racetrack for the last open track day of 2016.

On that occasion, we were bedding-in and trying out the new brake pads as supplied to us by US specialist brake manufacturer, Power Stop. You can read about brake upgrade in the last update by clicking here.

A leaky situation

At the track day, we noticed that the water level in the radiator was dropping rather quickly, with refills required after each quick lapping session. During the 2016 competitive season Project MX-5 ran like clockwork.

We managed to start and finish every race entered, which is no mean feat considering the car’s humble beginnings and neglected past. It ran without so much as a hiccup despite being revved to the limiter every single time it was started.

Routine maintenance and checks

As the new year dawned, we decided to send the car in for a few routine maintenance items and to ascertain where the coolant system was leaking.

We enlisted the services of local car repair and servicing outfit, M&E Auto. The RMI-accredited workshop is conveniently located near to where Project MX-5 is stored in Montague Gardens and owner Monty Ford is meticulous about maintenance so we knew the car would be in good hands.

Seals and belts

On the list of items we wanted to be replaced were the cam- and crank seals as well as the cambelt. With the parts on order the chaps at M&E began removing the old items and noted that the water pump was leaking … the culprit was found.

After much searching workshop manager David found a pre-2000 Mazda Etude replacement, which is identical to the unit on the MX-5. The part was replaced while the cambelt and pulleys were off the engine.

New parts and lighter hardware

M&E replaced the cambelt as well as the tensioner. While on the hoist, they also removed the propshaft, which they suspected needed balancing, and sent that off to the engineers. I knew Monty Ford was meticulous and I am really glad for it.

With the propshaft off it was a (relatively) quick job to remove the gearbox to inspect the clutch. They found that the spigot bearing was worn, and so replaced it. The clutch itself was still in great condition, but since the whole assembly was open, we decided that the flywheel looked a little overweight and put it on a diet.

In tip-top shape

None of what we did will make Project MX-5 faster around the racetrack, but it does leave the car in good mechanical health to tackle the new race season. And that’s something I am really looking forward to.

Special thanks to Monty, Dennis and David for treating Project MX-5 with exacting care, knowing full well the tough life that racecars tend to live. If you require vehicle maintenance, I highly recommend M&E Auto, which is conveniently open on Saturdays, too.

Reader feedback

As usual, all comments and suggestions are welcome. I look forward to hearing from you. For intermediate updates feel free to follow the Project MX-5 facebook page

Here are links to all the previous Project MX-5 posts:

Part 17: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-17-more-whoa-to-match-the-go/

Part 16: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-16-race-weekend-8-championship-finale/

Part 15: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-15-race-weekend-7-moving-up/

Part 14: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-14-cooler-water-cooler-air/

Part 13: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-13-race-weekend-6-quicker-times-and-silverware/

Part 12: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-12-tuning-for-speed/

Part 11: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-11-race-weekend-5-quicker-than-ever/

Part 10: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-10-race-weekend-4-wrong-way/

Part 9: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-9-race-weekend-3/

Part 8: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/999241389/

Part 7: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-7-race-weekend-2/

Part 6b: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-6b-race-debut/

Part 6a: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-6-race-ready-in-record-time-part-a/

Part 5: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-5-shiny-and-new/

Part 4: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-4-breathe-in-and-out/

Part 3: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-3-racetrack-debut/

Part 2: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mazda-mx-5-part-2/

Part 1: http://www.carmag.co.za/speed_post/project-mx-5-part-1/