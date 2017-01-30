RIP: Jacobus ‘Oom Koos’ Swanepoel, 1935-2017

Jacobus “Oom Koos” Swanepoel: 26 April 1935 – 29 January 2017

Whether he was racing Jim Clark down a ski slope in Italy or driving the replica Toyota Celica at Killarney, Jacobus “Koos” Swanepoel would be competing hard but fair. Ask him about it and the summary would require a number of hours to accommodate the incredible detail. His pin-sharp attention to detail and ability to truly “tell the story” was legendary.

From 26 April 1935 until 29 January 2017, we were blessed by your humble presence. The stories culminating in the Eastern Cape championship with the incredible Anglia were topped only by the ski-slope challenge in Cortina, Italy, after he won the South African championship in the Lotus Cortina. Nobody deserved his Western Province colours more!

Married to Elizabeth Maria “Tannie Elize” for 52 years, Oom Koos leaves son Carel, Louise and children Carla (21) and Thinus (16); Henry and Jacolize (daughter) Bam and children Kohen (18) and Henry (17); and Jacobus “Kosie Jnr” (son), Marlene and children Sebastian (11) and Amika (8).

Sal jou mis, Oom Koos!

Written by Patrick Vermaak