SA’s Haigh-Smith confirmed for World RX finale

In just 50 days from now, the Gumtree World RX finale will take place at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town. Although the title has already gone to Johan Kristoffersson after his victory at last weekend’s race in Latvia, the finale promises tight racing amongst the likes of Sebastian Loeb, Mattias Ekstrӧm and Ken Block.

Also confirmed for the event is South African Ashley Haigh-Smith, who will be competing in the Supercar division behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta-based Olsbergs MSE Supercar. Haigh-Smith is the second South African confirmed for this event, with Mark Cronje set to pilot an Albatec Racing Peugeot 208.

Aged 25, Haigh-Smith has competed in the Junior World Rally Championship (and is the only South African to do so), as well as the South African S1600 Championship. In addition to this, Haigh-Smith is currently competing in the Peugeot 208 Rally Cup.

“I have always been interested in Rallycross, but when I was invited to the launch of the World Rallycross of South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year, it was like a switch was tripped and I could think of nothing else,” said Haigh-Smith.

Haigh-Smith will be testing the Olsbergs MSE Supercar in Europe and has admitted that it will be a steep learning curve.