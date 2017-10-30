Say hello to the even more extreme Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its updated FXX-K Evo, which Maranello has confirmed with be available both as an “extremely limited-run” model and as an upgrade package for the 40 existing FXX-K cars.

Of course, thanks to its extensive array of track-specific content, the LaFerrari-based FXX-K Evo (like all the preceding XX cars from the Prancing Horse) is not homologated for road use and will not be used in competition outside its dedicated programme.

So, what sets the Evo version apart from the original FXX-K? Well, thanks to yet more carbon-fibre component crafting, the brand’s engineers have produced a lighter car than before, despite introducing new elements such as that towering (fixed) rear wing.

The FXX-K Evo features an evolved aerodynamics package that delivers downforce figures Ferrari describes as being “very close to those of the cars competing in the GT3 and GTE championships”.

The brand says the updated model’s downforce coefficient has been improved by 23%, which is the equivalent of a 75% increase on the road car from which it is derived. Downforce of 640 kg is generated at 200 km/h, and exceeds 830 kg at the car’s top speed.

This downforce level is boosted by a twin-profile fixed wing on the tail, developed to work in synergy with the active rear spoiler. The twin-profile rear wing is supported by two side fins as well as by a central fin.

The designs of the front and rear bumpers were also modified, while vortex generators were introduced on the undertray. Furthermore, the suspension was specifically calibrated to adapt it to the car’s new aerodynamic efficiency figures. Power still comes from a 6,3-litre V12 petrol engine with assistance from an electric motor, with total system output coming in at 772 kW and more than 900 N.m.

Ferrari says the updated model is “aimed at a small, highly select group of Ferrari clients”, who it describes as “supercar enthusiasts eager to share the development of technologically innovative content” with the brand’s technicians “through driving a closed-wheel laboratory car”. The FXX-K Evo will take part in the XX Programme in the 2018/2019 season, which includes nine track outings between the start of March and the end of October.