Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 sells for record price…

F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s Scuderia Ferrari F2001 Formula 1 car has been sold for a record-breaking $7 504 000 (about R105-million) at the 2017 RM Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening Auction.

Why an art evening? Well, the F2001 was offered at this event because it was considered by RM Sotheby’s to be the “ultimate iteration of useable art”.

The auction house added that the Ferrari F2001 (chassis no. 211) “can still today be piloted in historic racing and at full capability”. It becomes the most expensive modern-era Formula 1 car to be sold at auction.

Schumacher drove the Ferrari to two victories in the 2001 season (Monaco and Hungary).

Interestingly, the car is destined to reside in Maranello and be transported worldwide at the owner’s request through the Corse Clienti for events and track days. This service will include a team of Ferrari technicians, mechanics and test drivers.