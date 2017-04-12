The new Audi R8 LMS GT4 is ready to tackle the track

This is the new Audi R8 LMS GT4, a customer racing car that the Ingolstadt automaker says shares more than 60% of its components with the road-going version of the supercar.

The new model aims to provide high levels of safety and relatively affordable access to a fully equipped GT4 racing car.

While making use of the brand’s naturally aspirated 5,2-litre V10 engine, albeit detuned to 364 kW, and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Audi R8 LMS GT4 is actually rear-wheel drive and boasts a mechanical rear differential.

The R8 LMS GT4 also comes kitted out with adjustable racing-specific dampers, springs and stabilisers, as well as an upgraded braking system. The hydraulic power steering system from the GT3 model furthermore finds its way into the setup.

To tick the requisite safety boxes, the track car has been fitted with a fire extinguishing system and crash foam door padding. The cabin also gains an Audi Sport PS3 bucket seat with a six-point harness and an emergency roof hatch for quick escapes.

Expect to see the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in action at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring next month.