This go-kart is faster to 100 km/h than any hypercar

Daymak is a Canadian company known for its electric mobility scooters and bicycles. But it has a new invention that’s a little different. It’s called the Daymak C5 Blast Go-Kart and it has a staggering claimed 0-96 km/h time of 1,5 seconds.

Yes, that’s considerably faster than any hypercar currently on the market.

Making use of 12 electric ducted fan (EDF) motors sourcing power from a 2,4 kWh lithium battery, the Daymak C5 produces a claimed 100 kg of upward thrust from the floor-mounted EDFs, to reduce surface friction, while the rear fans generate forward thrust along with a 10 kW rear motor.

Keeping the Daymak C5 connected to the track are a set of tubeless tyres, while a single hydraulic disc brake provides it with stopping power.

Given the complex electric system, the kart also has an extensive cooling setup consisting of an Eheim 1 104 pump, a 1MC-RAD 360 radiator and three silent-wing 120 mm fans.

The cost of all of this? A hefty $60 000 (some R785 515), which is plenty, regardless of its face-bending acceleration time.

For those who don’t want to spend this much money on a superfast electric kart, there is a cheaper alternative that does away with the EDF motors. This model costs a mere $10 000 (R131 100) and sports a claimed 0-96 km/h time of 3,9 seconds.