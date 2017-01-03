Toyota Gazoo wins opening stage of Dakar

Toyota Gazoo is off to a very strong start this year at the 2017 Dakar rally with driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and navigator Mathieu Baumel claiming the first stage of this year’s competition.

Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz ended with the fifth fastest time of the stage while Overdrive Toyota’s Nani Roma and Haro Bravo Alex claimed the third spot.

Al-Attiyah’s performance seemed to have taken a toll on the Hilux, however as a small engine fire became evident after the 39 km stage due to what has now been confirmed to be an oil leak.

The issue has said to be resolved and the leading car will continue tomorrow.

Peugeot’s Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb ended the special stage in fourth and sixth respectively.

Stage two will see competitors travel 803 km from Resistencia to San Miguel de Tucman at around 14:05 this afternoon.

The current standings are as follows:

1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota)

2. Xavier Pons (Ford) +24 sec

3. Nani Roma (Toyota) +29 sec

4. Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) +33 sec

5. Giniel De Villiers (Toyota) +41 sec

6. Sebastien Loeb (Peugeot) +55 sec

7. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Mini) +1 min 06 sec

8. Cyril Despres (Peugeot) +1 m 14 sec

9. Mikko Hirvonen (Mini) +1 m 20 sec

10. Erik Van Loon (Toyota) +1 min 22 sec