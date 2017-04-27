Toyota Hilux (finally) joins ‘Forza Horizon 3’ line-up

Are you a Toyota Hilux fan who happens to own an Xbox? Well, you’ll be delighted to hear that the 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 will be joining the Forza Horizon 3 line-up early in May as part of the “Hot Wheels” expansion pack.

Although it’s already 10 years old, this particular Hilux earned its fame after Jeremy Clarkson and James May drove it all the way to the Magnetic North Pole. Designed in Iceland, the Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 was developed specifically for icy expeditions, and boasts oversized tyres and long-travel suspension.

Powering the bakkie is a 3,0-litre turbodiesel engine delivering 127 kW and 360 N.m to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Of course, if that isn’t quite enough, you can always do the classic Forza V8 swap and have a little more fun…

The Hilux will also be joined by the Zenvo ST1, Jeep Trailcat, Pagani Zonda R and four “Hot Wheels” exclusives. The expansion pack will be available on May 9 at a price of R339.