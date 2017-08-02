Toyota will not feature in ‘Forza Motorsport 7’…

For the first time, Toyota road cars will not be featured in Forza Motorsport.
August 2nd 2017Nikesh Kooverjee

Turn 10 has revealed another list of cars that will feature in the seventh iteration of Forza Motorsport. The list includes 77 JDM cars but no road-legal Toyotas … a glaring omission.

Although there is no official statement regarding this exclusion, Turn 10 was apparently unable to secure the licensing rights of the production cars, according to AR12 Gaming. Turn 10 has confirmed, however, that Toyota’s racing cars (such as the TS050 and iconic GT-One) will be included. Race cars will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s worth noting that one Toyota was included, however: the Arctic Trucks Hilux, which falls under a separate licensing agreement. It’s not yet clear whether Lexus will also be omitted from the game.

Fans of the franchise will remember that a similar situation occurred between Playground Game’s Forza Horizon 3 and Volkswagen just last year.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be in stores from 3 October, 2017.

  • Robert Biron

    I really hope this isn’t true because some of those Toyotas and Lexus’s are really fun to drive. Personally i think the game would be a bit lacking if it didn’t have the LF-A or the older Supras and even the classic MR-2. the Toyota Mr-s was my first ever exposure to a mid engined car in the Forza Series, and I have been hooked on them ever since. Hopefully this is just a licensing issue and the cars might be available as an add on through DLC if they aren’t included in the base game. Kinda weird how they would have the Toyota JGTC cars and the TS020 but not the road going models. hopefully this is what Donald Trump would call “fake news” and we will get our ‘Yotas and Lexus’s just like in every other title.