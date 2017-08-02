Toyota will not feature in ‘Forza Motorsport 7’…

Turn 10 has revealed another list of cars that will feature in the seventh iteration of Forza Motorsport. The list includes 77 JDM cars but no road-legal Toyotas … a glaring omission.

Although there is no official statement regarding this exclusion, Turn 10 was apparently unable to secure the licensing rights of the production cars, according to AR12 Gaming. Turn 10 has confirmed, however, that Toyota’s racing cars (such as the TS050 and iconic GT-One) will be included. Race cars will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s worth noting that one Toyota was included, however: the Arctic Trucks Hilux, which falls under a separate licensing agreement. It’s not yet clear whether Lexus will also be omitted from the game.

Fans of the franchise will remember that a similar situation occurred between Playground Game’s Forza Horizon 3 and Volkswagen just last year.

Forza Motorsport 7 will be in stores from 3 October, 2017.