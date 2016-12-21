Toyota Yaris WRC is angry … and ready for action

Toyota will be making a highly anticipated return to WRC in 2017. We’ve already seen the design of the new Yaris WRC, but this video is the latest look at the hatchback in action (despite the fact that it is still wearing its disguise).

The footage below shows the Yaris taking full advantage of its 280 kW and 425 N.m. Also, considering that this is a turbocharged 1,6-litre engine, it sounds quite menacing, if you ask us.

Those sharp turns furthermore showcase the vehicle’s all-wheel-drive system, mechanical differentials front and rear, and active centre differential.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Juho Hänninen will be piloting the Yaris WRC with former champion Tommi Mäkinen acting as team principal. The first event kicks off in Monte Carlo on January 19.

If this Yaris WRC video is anything to go by, Toyota fans will have high hopes for the Yaris hot hatch that is set to be spawned by the brand’s return to WRC…