Ryan Bubear is CAR’s web editor. He’s spent all of his time in online media, writing about everything from sport to politics (and other forms of crime). But his true passion – sparked at least partly by a 1971 Austin Mini Mk3 that is still tucked embarrassingly lifeless in the back of his garage, much to his lovely wife’s exasperation – is of the automotive variety.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @Ryan_Bubear