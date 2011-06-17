Tazz problems

I bought a new Toyota Tazz in 2004 and I have had every service done at the agents.

The car ran faultlessly for over six years and has done 93 000 km.

However, in the past two months it has developed an intermittent fault. It will cut out during normal driving and also not run on all four cylinders. Sometimes I’m not able to start it at all in the morning.

The agents have cleaned out the carburettor, after which it ran for about two weeks without a problem, but recently the same misfire occurred. The fuel filter was changed at the 90 000 km service, which is when the problem started. The agents suggested that, due to rain, water got into the fuel tank. I speculated it was electronic problems, but was assured that the electronics are bulletproof. The car has now been running perfectly for the last two weeks. Do you have any suggestions?

BRIAN NEL – By email

This sort of intermittent problem is often caused by an accumulation of dirt in the bottom of the fuel tank. This happens on most cars when they become older.

However, the fact that it started after the new filter was fitted suggests it was fitted the wrong way around, i.e. the inlet and outlet openings have been switched around. It’s easy to check because they’re normally labelled. It may also be a blocked gauze filter inside the fuel tank.

If all else fails, the fuel tank should be drained and cleaned. It’s a devil of a job, but sometimes there is no other solution. On the other hand, it may be an ignition coil playing up, or a bad connection on the immobiliser.

  • Thebishops

    I donot think fuel will get you an intermittent problem. The coil & sometimes the carbon piont on the distributor cap are at fault & even plug leads.

  • Tazman804

    i have a toyota tazz 1600 ixe 2001 model nd do not get fire from the distributor to the plug even from the distributer it self .
    i havereplaced the distributer with a new one and the problem still excist.
    what can i do and look for to solve the problem

  • Susan

    Good day
    I have a Tazz that went for all its services, but recently the Tazz is giving me problems. It starts well, but when I start driving it, it stutter in the first and second gear. It actually runs fine in the third and forth gear. What can be the problem?

  • nigel

    At
    93 000 Km the Rubber O-Ring on the Plunger might be worn, or even worn out with
    the Spring scoring the Bore.

  • Graydawn

    Hi Brian,

    What was the problem and did you get it fixed?
    We are having the exact same problem, just now the car doesn’t start at all and we have exhausted most options.

    We are going to buy an ignition coil tomorrow to see if that fixes the problem as our electronics has also been vetted.
    The oil filter was replaced and two months later it was cleaned out again.

  • sydney

    Tazz 2004 oil shooting into the carburetor

  • sydney

    Any idea what can be the fault.