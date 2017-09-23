12-car battle: Watch ‘World’s Greatest Drag Race 7’!

The folks over at Motor Trend in the United States have made a habit of putting together some pretty epic drag races. In fact, as part of its annual “Best Driver’s Car” competition, the US publication hosts an obligatory quarter-mile sprint for glory.

This, then, is the seventh iteration of Motor Trend’s yearly drag.

For 2017, the publication gathered 12 vehicles – some familiar to us here in South Africa and others sadly not available in our market. Regardless, the video makes for interesting viewing.

Here are the contenders: Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, Aston Martin DB11, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, Ferrari 488 GTB, Lexus LC500, McLaren 570GT, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R, Nissan GT-R Nismo, Porsche 718 Cayman S, Porsche 911 Turbo S and Tesla Model S P100D.

Watch the clip above to see what finished where…