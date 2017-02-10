Ambulance driver attempts impossible overtake…

This dashcam footage shows the driver of what appears to be an ambulance attempting to overtake at the wrong time.

The video shows the camera-equipped vehicle entering a stretch of roadworks. An emergency vehicle – with flashing blue lights – is coming the other way, and its driver is clearly keen to pass slower-moving traffic (including a large truck) ahead.

So the ambulance driver makes the split-second decision to head into the oncoming lane at the start of the roadworks … clattering right into the camera-equipped vehicle.

