Biker filters in front of Volvo driver … who hits him

This helmet-camera footage from the Netherlands shows a motorcyclist filter to the front of a traffic queue, before the driver of a Volvo V40 behind him knocks him over.

The video was captured in Amsterdam.

It shows the Yamaha FZ1 Fazer rider filtering to the front of a queue via a bicycle lane, before coming to a stop at a red traffic light, in front of the Volvo.

Inexplicably (with the traffic light still red), the Volvo driver then lurches forward, thudding into the biker, who manages to hop off as his steed crashes to the ground…

