Biker rear-ends sedan … but sticks the landing!

This dashcam footage shows a speeding motorcyclist clatter into the rear of a sedan, catapulting him off his bike and onto the back of the moving car.

The video shows the sedan rollicking along in the outside lane of a highway, before its driver hits the anchors due to a slower-moving car.

By the looks of things, the sedan’s brake-lights aren’t working, and the somewhat inattentive biker reacts quite late. Thankfully for him, though, he landed on the rear of the sedan – rather than the tarmac – after the impact and scored a little ride for this troubles.

Watch the footage above…