Careless Mercedes driver causes another car to flip!

This dashcam footage shows the driver of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class carelessly pull out onto a road, causing another vehicle to flip over onto its side.

The video shows the W203-generation C-Class seemingly being let out into traffic by the driver of a vehicle travelling in the same direction as the camera-equipped car.

But the person behind the wheel of the Mercedes doesn’t account for traffic moving in the opposite direction, and puts the vehicle directly in the path of what looks like an earlier generation A-Class.

The latter ramps over the C-Class, flipping onto its side. Thankfully, according to reports, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Watch the footage above…