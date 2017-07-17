Chevrolet driver tries to squeeze in, pays the price…

This dashcam footage shows the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze hatchback attempt to squeeze in front of another vehicle, but end up being involved in a nasty crash.

The video shows the camera-equipped vehicle in the outside lane (the incident happened overseas), about to overtake a slow-moving truck. But the Chevy driver moves up in the inside lane and attempts to squeeze in.

The driver of the camera car appears to speed up a little, too, and the two vehicles end up making contact, sending the Cruze crashing into the truck.

Watch the footage above…