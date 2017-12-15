Clever exhaust lends BMW’s four-pot aural drama!

Thanks to the downsizing trend, four-cylinder petrol engines are becoming pretty common in premium vehicles … and even in some sportscars. Thing is, these mills tend to disappoint when it comes to sound.

But exhaust specialists Armytrix have come up with a clever setup that lends your average turbocharged four-banger some much-needed aural drama. Still, there’s no denying that a suitably fettled six-cylinder or V8 will still sound better.

As you can see in the video above, the exhaust system’s flap is controlled via a smartphone application, allowing the user to change the vehicle’s tone at the prod of a touchscreen.

And the effects on the G30-generation BMW 530i are marked, taking the German saloon’s 2,0-litre four-cylinder engine from fairly dull to downright head-turning, particularly on pull-away and drive-by.

What do you think of the new four-pot exhaust note? Leave a comment below…