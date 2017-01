What better way to celebrate CAR’s 60th birthday than buying a 60-year-old car and undertaking a 1 700 km cross-country road trip? Watch as CAR editor Steve Smith, technical editor Nicol Louw and the DKW 3=6’s former owner, Dick de Bruyn, make their way from Mokopane to Cape Town in this classic … with a little help from an Audi Q7.

Be sure to read the full feature in our birthday-themed February 2017 issue…