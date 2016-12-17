DRAG RACE: BMW M2 Coupé vs. Porsche 718 Boxster S

As has become tradition, we performed a handful of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The BMW M2 Coupé M-DCT, with its 3,0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder, takes on the Porsche 718 Boxster S, which now employs a 2,5-litre turbocharged flat-four. The latter makes a little less power, but is also somewhat lighter. This should be a close one…

