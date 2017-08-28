Drag race! BMW M2 takes on M4, M5 30 Jahre and M6…

Remember that intriguing five-way drag race featuring a bunch of hot hatches from last week? Well, the folks over at CarWow have now turned their attention to a certain German brand that wasn’t involved in that battle: BMW.

Yes, the British crew managed to gather a BMW M2, M4, M5 (the outgoing generation in “30 Jahre” guise) and M6, pitting them against each other first in a traditional drag over a quarter-mile and then from a rolling start.

Take note, however, that the M2 featured in the video above employs a manual gearbox, while the three other competitors use self-shifters.

Anyway, have a watch above to learn the results of the two races…