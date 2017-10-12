Drag race! M760Li vs. RS6 vs. E63 S Estate vs. Model S…

The chaps over at CarWow are making something of a habit of serving up interesting drag races. First, they lined up five fiery hot hatches and then they gathered a quartet of BMW M-badged monsters. And the latest race? Well, it features four large all-wheel-drive performance cars…

Yes, the contenders in this drag race are the Audi RS6 Performance, the V12-powered BMW M760Li, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate and the all-electric Tesla Model S P100D.

Watch the video above to see which vehicle wins the standard drag race and the sprint from a rolling start…