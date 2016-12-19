DRAG RACE: Mercedes-AMG SL65 vs. Roush Mustang

December 19th 2016posted in

As has become tradition, we conducted a handful of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The Roush Mustang (Stage 3), with its 5,0-litre supercharged V8 (and deputy editor Terence at the wheel), takes on the Mercedes-AMG SL65, which boasts a twin-turbo 6,0-litre V12 (and associate editor Gareth Dean in the hot seat). Place your bets, folks…

More Performance Shootout 2017 videos: 

Shell logo 2017

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / /

Performance Shootout 2015 Wallpaper Collection

Performance Shootout 2015 Wallpaper Collection
December 9th 2014

First we take a diverse range of SA's best performance cars on an epic road trip from Cape Town to PE's Aldo Scribante circuit. Then our track test ace Deon Joubert puts them to the ultimate test in o...

Read More