DRAG RACE: Mercedes-AMG SL65 vs. Roush Mustang
As has become tradition, we conducted a handful of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The Roush Mustang (Stage 3), with its 5,0-litre supercharged V8 (and deputy editor Terence at the wheel), takes on the Mercedes-AMG SL65, which boasts a twin-turbo 6,0-litre V12 (and associate editor Gareth Dean in the hot seat). Place your bets, folks…
More Performance Shootout 2017 videos:
- Drag race: Nissan GT-R vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Drag race: Mercedes-AMG SL65 vs. Roush Mustang
- Drag race: BMW M2 vs. Porsche 718 Boxster S
- Drag race: Roush Mustang vs. Smart ForTwo Brabus
- Track test: Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic
- Track test: McLaren 570S Coupé
- Track test: BMW M4 Coupé GTS M-DCT
- Performance Shootout 2017 Highlights