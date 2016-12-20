DRAG RACE: Nissan GT-R vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus
As has become tradition, we performed a handful of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The Nissan GT-R Black Edition, with its 3,8-litre turbocharged V6, takes on the Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic. The result should be fairly obvious … or should it?
