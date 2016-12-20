DRAG RACE: Nissan GT-R vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus

December 20th 2016posted in

As has become tradition, we performed a handful of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The Nissan GT-R Black Edition, with its 3,8-litre turbocharged V6, takes on the Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic. The result should be fairly obvious … or should it?

More Performance Shootout 2017 videos: 

Shell logo 2017

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / / /

  • Kgomotso N

    Your ’16 GTR & ’16 R8 V10 dragrace video is interesting. When the R8 starts to overtake GTR, it sounds to me as if the GTR has shifted into 3rd gear. From modern supercar performance data we know that it would be doing just over 100kph. Which means had this been your official 0-100 test, the almost half a second faster 0-100kph R8 would have been beaten by the GTR on this run.
    Phenomenal car the R8, but I’m obviously on the GTR Defense Counsel.