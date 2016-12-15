DRAG RACE: Roush Mustang vs. Smart ForTwo Brabus

As has become tradition here at CAR magazine, we performed a seriesÂ of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particularÂ match-up? The chest-thumping Roush Mustang (Stage 3), with its 5,0-litre supercharged V8, takes onÂ the diminutiveÂ Smart ForTwo Brabus, which makes do with a tiny turbo-triple.

Bit of a mismatch? That’s an understatementÂ …Â soÂ we decided to giveÂ the 80 kW Brabus a healthyÂ head-start. Let the banter begin.

MoreÂ Performance Shootout 2017 videos:Â