DRAG RACE: Roush Mustang vs. Smart ForTwo Brabus

As has become tradition here at CAR magazine, we performed a series of drag races at the 2017 iteration of our annual Performance Shootout. This particular match-up? The chest-thumping Roush Mustang (Stage 3), with its 5,0-litre supercharged V8, takes on the diminutive Smart ForTwo Brabus, which makes do with a tiny turbo-triple.

Bit of a mismatch? That’s an understatement … so we decided to give the 80 kW Brabus a healthy head-start. Let the banter begin.

