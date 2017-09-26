DRAG RACE: Volkswagen Amarok V6 vs. VW Golf GTD

You’re probably not used to seeing a double-cab bakkie on the drag-strip, but the flagship Volkswagen Amarok is certainly no slouch, thanks to its 165 kW/550 N.m 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel heart.

Its opponent today? None other than the Golf GTD, which employs a 2,0-litre TDI mill worth 130 kW and 380 N.m, along with the brand’s six-speed DSG transmission. It may be the GTI’s oil-burning cousin, but can the GTD see off the fastest accelerating double-cab bakkie CAR magazine has ever tested?

While the Golf is at a distinct power and torque disadvantage – and has to make do with front-wheel drive, as opposed to the 4Motion all-wheel drive enjoyed by the Amarok – it is also significantly lighter, tipping our scales at 1 461 kg, some 723 kg trimmer than the six-cylinder, eight-speed auto bakkie.

Watch the video above to see which VW wins the customary quarter-mile drag…