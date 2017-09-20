DRAG RACE: Volkswagen Golf R vs Audi RS3 Sedan

These two vehicles aren’t exactly evenly matched, are they? Still, we thought it’d be interesting to pit the facelifted Volkswagen Golf R against the new Audi RS3 Sedan in a drag race, simply to demonstrate exactly how much additional straight-line performance the latter’s near-R280k premium buys you.

With 294 kW and 480 N.m from its turbocharged five-cylinder 2,5-litre heart, the sedan from Ingolstadt was always going to be the winner, easily out-punching the 213 kW/380 N.m hot hatch on paper. Watch the video above to see these two all-wheel-drive Germans battle it out at the drag-strip…