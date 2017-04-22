Drift session goes VERY wrong for Mustang driver

Footage from the United States shows a Ford Mustang being drifted round a track … before everything suddenly goes horribly wrong.

The incident occurred at a drifting event at Greenville Pickens Speedway in South Carolina.

The driver coaxes the modified ‘Stang into a drift, before losing control and crunching into the barrier, ruining the vehicle’s nose. According to reports, the man behind the wheel was not injured in the shunt.

