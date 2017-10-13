Driver runs red light and meets speeding VW Tiguan

This dashcam footage shows a driver run a red light, only to be clattered into by a speeding Volkswagen Tiguan attempting to skip traffic.

The video, which was apparently captured in Russia, shows the Tiguan come speeding into the intersection, heading straight despite being in what appears to be a right-turn-only lane.

The red-light-runner then suddenly appears in the VW’s path, and it’s too late to change course. According to reports, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Two wrongs don’t make a right, do they? Watch the footage above…