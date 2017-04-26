Driver runs red light and pays the (painful) price…

This dashcam footage from Australia shows a trailer-towing station-wagon run a red light, before being brutally T-boned by a bus.

The crash occurred in Victoria.

The video shows the vehicle drive straight through the red light into the intersection. At the last moment, the driver seems to notice the bus bearing down on him, and swerves. Too little, too late.

The bus slams into the wagon, with the impact separating the trailer from the vehicle. The driver, though, appears to escape serious injury.

