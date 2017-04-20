Expensive error! Watch Ferrari F430 hit Gallardo…

This cringeworthy cellphone footage shows the driver of a Ferrari F430 slide right into a parked Lamborghini Gallardo.

The video, filmed at what appears to be a rather wet autocross course, shows the Ferrari come sliding towards the orange Lamborghini.

The driver of the F430 seemingly panicked once the vehicle went into a drift and slammed on the brakes. Wrong move, pal. But what puzzles us most about this incident is why the Gallardo was parked on the course in the first place…

Watch the (sadly vertical) video above.