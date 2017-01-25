February 2017 issue television commercial

The bumper 256-page February 2017 issue of CAR has just hit the shelves with a pleasing thud, and serves to celebrate 60 years of SA’s leading motoring magazine.

For six decades, CAR has seen off all comers to remain the top automotive magazine in South Africa. Thanks to an unwavering commitment to our core editorial principles and the ongoing support of South Africa’s countless car fans, we have endured to witness significant changes in both the motoring industry and the media landscape. Indulge us as we proudly reflect on the past 60 years in this special issue.

In addition, we bring you first drives of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R and Lexus LC500, as well as a scoop test of the new Abarth 124 Spider.

And that Land Rover Discovery on the cover? Well, we’ve also sampled the fifth-generation model in a bid to find out whether it can still play rough…

This and plenty more in our February 2017 issue. Grab your copy today!