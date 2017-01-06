Ferrari-powered Toyota GT4586 hits the track

Teasers and images of this Ferrari-V8 powered Toyota 86 have been appearing around the web for quite sometime now, but this video is the first footage of Ryan Tuerck piloting his crazy contraption around a track.

The V8 powering this special Toyota is the naturally aspirated 4,5-litre V8 pushing 350 kW to the rear wheels. The engine has been flipped around which means the exhausts point out of the the car’s front bumper.

Additionally, the GT4586 makes use of a bespoke set of BC Racing DR Spec coilers to give it a more drifty persona while the standard Prius wheels have been swapped out for a set of front 245/40 R18s and rear 265/40 R18s Hankook RS3 tyres mated to a set of gold Fifteen52 Penta alloys. Brembro brakes, supplied by Nameless Performance, ensure efficient stopping power.

The point of this shenanigan which takes place on Willow Springs, California was to test the limits of the GT4586. Tuerck also had it in mind to put it up against a drift-spec Nismo 370Z driven by Chris Forsberg.