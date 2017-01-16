‘Final Destination’? Watch bamboo poles skewer car!

Ever watched one of the (many) films from the Final Destination franchise? Well, a real-life scenario recently played itself out in China.

As the CCTV footage above shows, the driver of a Skoda Rapid edged his vehicle out into traffic, eventually landing up right in the path of a truck carrying a load of bamboo poles. The truck driver had no choice but to slam on the brakes, causing some of the poorly secured poles to shoot forward and pierce the Skoda.

The footage shows a female emerge from the back seat unharmed, before the male driver is pulled from the vehicle. The video description says these were the only two occupants, and that “both miraculously survived”.