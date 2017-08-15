Foolish overtaking + oncoming truck = crash

This dashcam footage shows the driver of a white hatchback attempting a foolish overtaking manoeuvre that ends in a nasty crash.

The video shows one vehicle overtaking the camera-equipped car, despite an oncoming truck bearing down on it. While the driver of this first vehicle just about manages to make it safely back into the correct lane, the person behind the wheel of a second car also foolishly attempts to squeeze past … and fails.

The oncoming truck clips the white hatchback, sending it thudding into the camera-equipped car and then skidding across the road into a ditch. Ouch.

Still, it could have ended a whole lot worse. Watch the footage above…