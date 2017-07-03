Ford EcoSport driver skips queue … and regrets it

This dashcam footage shows the driver of a Ford EcoSport seemingly skip a queue of traffic waiting to turn left, only to be T-boned by an oncoming Opel.

The video shows the subcompact crossover drive past the stationary camera-equipped vehicle – which is apparently at the head of a queue waiting to turn left – and proceed to take the turn.

For some reason, the driver trusts that there is no oncoming traffic (a bus is blocking their view) … but that trust proves entirely misplaced.

Watch the footage above…