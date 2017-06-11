Ford Focus ST driver brake-checks Jeep … and loses

This dashcam footage shows the driver of a Ford Focus ST brake-check a Jeep … and end up regretting it.

Seemingly filmed in the United States, the video shows the camera-equipped Jeep move over to the left (fast) lane at the 35-second mark.

The road-raging Focus ST driver behind clearly doesn’t appreciate this, and cuts in front of the Jeep at the 40-second point. The brake-check results in three – yes, three – rear-end collisions with the hot hatch, eventually causing the Focus ST’s rear screen to pop out.

Watch the video above (take note that all of the action takes place in the first 50 seconds).