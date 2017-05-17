Forget something? Angry motorist left red-faced…

This dashcam footage from the United Kingdom shows a motorist leave his vehicle to confront a truck driver, but forget to apply the vehicle’s handbrake.

The video – captured by the truck’s onboard camera – shows the Vauxhall Zafira driver and the truck driver involved in a bit of a stand-off.

When the MPV driver gets out of his vehicle to have a word with his on-road foe, the Vauxhall starts to roll backwards, leaving the man scrambling to get back in and tug on the handbrake.

And the truck driver? Well, he simply turns right and continues merrily on his way…