Here’s an example of how NOT to merge into traffic

This dashcam footage from Australia shows an aggressive Holden Commodore driver attempt to push into traffic ahead of a truck.

The video shows the driver of the camera-equipped truck allow a bakkie (and its trailer) to merge ahead of it. But then the white sedan rudely attempts to squeeze in too, and the truck driver is having none of it.

But the person behind the wheel of the Commodore pushes on, and even seems to make contact with the trailer ahead. Seems a little extreme, doesn’t it?

Watch the footage above…